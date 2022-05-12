Starfield and Redfall Delayed to First Half of 2023 - News

Bethesda Software has decided to delay the release of Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023.

Starfield was originally scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, while Redfall had a Summer 2022 release window. Both games are in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

"We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023," reads the announcement from Bethesda.

"The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.

"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating.

"We can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon.

"Thank you for your support."

Redfall developer Arkane Austin added, "Here at Arkane Austin, we've decided to delay the launch of Redfall. The team needs more time to bring the game to life.

"Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon."

