Starfield and Redfall Delayed to First Half of 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,012 Views
Bethesda Software has decided to delay the release of Starfield and Redfall to the first half of 2023.
Starfield was originally scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, while Redfall had a Summer 2022 release window. Both games are in development for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.
"We’ve made the decision to delay the launches of Redfall and Starfield to the first half of 2023," reads the announcement from Bethesda.
"The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.
"We want to thank everyone for their excitement for Redfall and Starfield. That energy is a huge part of what inspires all of us every day and drives our own excitement for what we are creating.
"We can’t wait to share our first deep dive into the gameplay for both Redfall and Starfield soon.
"Thank you for your support."
Redfall developer Arkane Austin added, "Here at Arkane Austin, we've decided to delay the launch of Redfall. The team needs more time to bring the game to life.
"Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I bet Todd is regretting stamping that 11-11-22 into the ground so early xD
Fr though, this is probably the first time I've ever read "Bethesda Game Studios" and "most polished" in the same context, which can only be good news to make sure we get to experience the best game possible. Especially considering how much of a big deal Starfield is going to be.
2022, the year of the video game delay :( I wonder what big game will get delayed next?
From what I heard, Phil Spencer was against giving Starfield a release date so far out.
God of War Ragnarök is the one other HUGE exclusive for this year. Except for PS and not Xbox. I hope that doesn't get delayed too. Other big games would be like Hogwarts Legacy and the new Pokemon games.
A couple other big titles releasing are Bayonetta 3 (which doesn't have a release date) and Splatoon 3. But of course that's only Switch titles.
Elden Ring practically guaranteed for GOTY
Even without the delays, Elden Ring is pretty much guaranteed GOTY at The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley loves From Software games.
If God of War is on track for the year, and turns out as amazing as the first, it would probably be the only thing to challenge it.
Yes, agreed. I still need to play 2018's God of War. I should just pick it up on PC. I updated my PC a couple of months ago with a new CPU, MOBO, RAM, and SSD. Just need a new GPU now as my old one is from 2015.
You may very well have a chance to upgrade your GPU soon! You can go to Best Buy's website right now to see some 3060's and 3070ti's available for purchase :) God of War 2018 is a damn masterpiece! I finished my 100% run a few weeks ago on PC and it's insane how gorgeous the game is at high framerates, not even taking into consideration the story and combat being top notch.
Considering how much of a powerhog Nvidia's GPUs are and how hot my room can get when streaming on Twitch, I am going to get an AMD Radeon GPU. I am waiting on one of the 6750 XT, 6800, or 6800 XT to be available at or near MSRP. I saw the 6900 XT was available at MSRP for a few days on AMD's website, but that one costs $1,000.
There's a brand called XFX that's carrying those AMD cards for what appears to be MSRP on best buy's website, but I've never heard of that brand lol so that might be a pass
Yeah, I would rather buy from a reputable brand with how expensive GPUs are. I already have one of the best CPUs in the Ryzen 5900X, as well as 32GB of RAM, and 1 TB NVME SSD with the option to get another NVME in the future.
What! You haven't played God of war (2018)!
Nope. Not yet. I plan on picking it up on Steam once it is on sale. The same with Horizon Zero Dawn.
Well, another big game thats supposed to come out this year is Sonic Frontiers, but, I can definitely see that getting delayed too.
They can take however long they need to make the game great.
Love that this got downvoted 😆
"A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad." - Shigeru Miyamoto
....didn't work out well for Duke Nukem....
Good point. Plus the quote isn't very applicable anymore with games getting updates nowadays. There are several games that weren't good at launch, but after a year of content updates become good or even great.
Driveclub was one of those - not to good at releasee but with the content and updates is or should i say was a much better game. Even cyberpunk now is much better than at release.
Sadly game reviewers only review at release and rarely update their reviews to reflect the current state of games.
One game where you can see the difference between how it was at launch and a few years later in critical reception is Warframe. The original release on PC, PS4 and XONE got scores in the 60s and years later the Switch version and the PS5 version got scores in the mid 80s.
Cyberpunk was an unplayable, buggy, broken mess similar to vain of FO76 at launch. Halo Infinite was not. Nobody complained that the game was broken. Many thoroughly enjoyed the campaign and it was widely praised for it. Many are mainly bummed that the multiplayer doesn't hold up with the continuous content updates like other live service games.
But on Day 1, I was able to enjoy everything Halo Infinite offered. I even 100% the campaign minus a LASO run during the games first week. Can't say that for Cyberpunk on day 1. If Halo Infinite released in 2020 like it originally was planned, then we definitely would've had a Cyberpunk/FO76 experience.
The game released without coop man. That's a staple of the series it was an unfinished game and still doesn't have coop. That's after being delayed already for a whole year. CP2077 was a broken mess for a lot of people but I was got lucky and got a 3080 right before release and was able to play it with minimal issues.
I think if they hadn't announced a firm release date then this would have been very much expected, especially given the lack of gameplay footage so far into the year.
I'm just wondering why they announced such a firm release date in the first place...
As a reminder — this isn't the place to sling shade at Xbox. It's understandable to be genuinely disappointed, but if all you come here to do is cause problems, you will be promptly banned from this topic. Likewise, don't try to become a moderator. Any issues, report them. They will be dealt with quickly.
I am very disappointed as it is one of my most anticipated announced games. But I would rather a game get delayed then released in a buggy state.
Agreed. If it turns out better due to the delay, then by all means, take the time.
Why cant we make a little bit of banter in this situation ? But we all allowed to make fun when nintendo , sony , third partie games like cyberpunk get delayed.
A little banter is fine, but everyone should know when they're overdoing it.
Damn. So Starfield 2023 (unless it's delayed again) and ES6 probably 2028/2029?
Elder Scrolls 6 has been in development since it's announce in 2018, no way it takes them 10-11 years to develop it. Holiday 2025 at the latest most likely, Holiday 2026 at the absolute latest.
I doubt ES6 is in full development, that will probably happen once Starfield launches.
Definitely not full development, but even if they have only had like 40 developers working on it from 2018 to now, they would still have a good amount of work done already (enough to give the game a significant jump start when the bulk of Bethesda's workforce switches over to TES 6 after Starfield's 1st half 2023 release).
We even saw that Bethesda was already working on actual TES 6 development in a behind the scenes video they released in 2019, we saw that they were beginning to do photogrammetry texture scans of desert environments for TES 6's Hammerfell desert setting, as well voice acting and character modeling, as they revealed that Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry had done voice acting and photogrammetry for a companion character based on her in the game. Pre-production is usually things like Engine creation or updating, script writing, and concept art design, but they were already working on in-engine content for TES 6 in 2019, 3 years ago.
This cant be news to some. Nothing has been shown from any of the titles.
Considering they hadn't anything besides a logo and name to show I wasn't expecting it to launch this year. Also if they can make improvements and for once a Bethesda game without bugs I do applause, also they gave the notice with like 6 months before the release so I also applaud their transparency.
Redfall they schedule for summer. Wich starts only a month from now.
Wasn't even aware of the title before the delay new, where I saw that it was a surprise reveal last year.
Starfield a game being made since forever, a game that we expected to see in E3 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 , that comes from a studio that is known to release games broken and in poor state, the most hyped game by gaming press and the usual influencers and we didnt even saw a peep of gameplay is delayed when the owners are desperated to release something in a year with nothing , is delayed !!! You cant make this shit up.
Other than Fallout 76, what other poor state, broken games has Bethesda put out? I've played all of them starting from Morrowind to Oblivion to Fallout 3 to Skyrim to Fallout 4 on multiple consoles and pc both at launch as well as new playthroughs over the years, and none of them have ever been busted or unplayable. Occasional bugs, for sure, but nowhere near as bad as you, or anyone that's been hating on Bethesda, tries to make it seem. Every open world game is going to have bugs 100% of the time. That's just the nature of open world games in general. Bethesda games are freaking huge in scale and the amount of interactivity within their game worlds is unmatched. No one else makes open world RPG's like Bethesda does, no one. Not even Elden Ring. And now Bethesda is delaying a game so it can be more polished at launch? Every single gamer on the planet should be praising this decision!
Yeah, we're super bummed Starfield is getting delayed and Todd Howard shouldn't have planted the pole on that date, but nearly every game in the industry is getting delayed! I'd rather Xbox and Bethesda give Starfield as much time as humanly possible that it needs to be the next big thing, including taking advantage of Xbox Game Studios resources, rather than the chance it becomes the next Fallout 76 or Cyberpunk 2077.
Hell, I remember Oblivion was supposed to release in Holiday 2005 for the Xbox 360 launch, but got delayed to spring 2006 and the game turned out to be a masterpiece.
Fallout 4 was the most broken game i played last gen, had a game breaking bug in a main quest and dropped it, had shit performance, skyrim at release was full of bugs in all platforms and unplayable on ps3 for example.
No. Bugs in game does not make it "broken". Fallout 4 is one of the most successful game out there. You are mixing up broken game and bugged game.
Bethesda engine can do way more stuff (for an RPG standpoint) than the majority of other engines out there; bugs are just normal.
Do you want to talk about Oblivion on PS3? All Bethesda games are quite full of bugs.
To be fair I kinda expected it and with this I guess it means more Xbox’s will be sold so more people will get to play this guaranteed masterpiece when it launches next year
And so it begins......2023.......more like 2024 at earliest.