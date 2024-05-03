Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the Only DLC the Game Will Get, But a Sequel Isn't Ruled Out - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 545 Views
FromSoftware boss and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Chinese site Zhihu revealed Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only expansion released for Elden Ring.
He did not rule out a sequel for Elden Ring, as he said FromSoftware's style does leave the door open for another entry set in the Elden Ring universe.
Miyazaki told IGN in February, "We don't want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now. I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn't want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. And it's a similar story with Elden Ring. We don't want to discourage the possibilities for that. There might be more ideas in the future.
"We don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don't want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something the future."
The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will launch on June 21 for $39.99.
Given its commercial success a sequel was a given unless Miyazaki was dead set against the idea (which he obviously isn't). I do personally hope they release a game more akin to Dark Souls or Bloodborne first though, before doing Elden Ring 2.
I mean, I think it's Miyazaki that doesn't wanna do sequels. The only sequel he's personally been the director of was Dark Souls III and that sounds like that was a combination of fixing the series after 3 and the bosses forcing it. Beyond that, he did Demon's Souls, which was a new IP. He did Dark souls which was a new IP. He did Bloodborne, which was a new IP. then he did Dark Souls III which WAs a sequel but I imagine not by choice. Sekiro was a new IP, then Elden ring was a new IP. He seems to like taking his core gameplay design concepts and trying new things in new worlds.
I am completely okay with them not doing a Bloodborne 2 or Elden Ring 2 even though those are two of my all-time favourite games. I would love to see what new, completely original idea they come up with or how else they apply this design philosophy to a new setting or genre.
Makes sense. This DLC is supposedly bigger in size compared to the others they've released for the other games.