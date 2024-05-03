Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the Only DLC the Game Will Get, But a Sequel Isn't Ruled Out - News

FromSoftware boss and Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Chinese site Zhihu revealed Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only expansion released for Elden Ring.

He did not rule out a sequel for Elden Ring, as he said FromSoftware's style does leave the door open for another entry set in the Elden Ring universe.

Miyazaki told IGN in February, "We don't want to say this is the end of the Elden Ring saga for now. I think we said a similar thing at the end of Dark Souls 3. We didn't want to flatten those possibilities or put a pin in them just at that time. And it's a similar story with Elden Ring. We don't want to discourage the possibilities for that. There might be more ideas in the future.

"We don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel, but we definitely don't want to snuff out that possibility. We think that there could well be something the future."

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion will launch on June 21 for $39.99.

