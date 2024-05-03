Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 PC Specs Revealed - News

Developer Ninja Theory has revealed the PC system requirements for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

All PCs will requires 70 GB of SSD space, 16 GB of RAM, and 64-bit Windows 10/11.

The minimum specifications will run the game in low settings at 1080p resolution. This will require an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, while for the GPU the Nvidia GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700, or Intel Arc A580 are required. 6 GB of VRAM are also required.

Medium settings for the game will run it at 1080p resolution. This will require an Intel i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, as well as an Nvidia RTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A580 GPU. 8 GB of VRAM are also required.

Recommended settings will run the game at 1440p resolution. This will require Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, as well as an Nvidia RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT, or Intel Arc A770 GPU. 8 GB of VRAM are also required.

Very high settings will run the game at 4K resolution. This will require Intel i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, as well as an Nvidia RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XTX GPU. 12 GB of VRAM are also required.

Higher framerates or resolutions can also be achieved using Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 or Intel XeSS 1.3.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21. Pre-orders are now available on the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

