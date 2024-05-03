Rumor: Resident Evil 9 to Launch in January 2025 - News

Capcom might be getting ready to announce Resident Evil 9 soon, with a release possible for January 2025, according to Dusk Golem on Twitter. Dusk Golem has a good track record of revealing video game information before it's officially announced.

"I have good news/rumors to deliver on Resident Evil 9," said Dusk Golem. "The possible delay I had heard murmurs about can be pushed aside. RE9 should be revealed pretty soon & release next year. If what I heard previously holds true, should be in January. It'll have had about 7 years in dev.

"January 2025 I hadn't heard now, just been a date I'd heard previously they probably are still aiming for, but never know in game dev. I won't leak/rumor any other details of the game, just let Capcom do their thing & let them surprise people."

The insider also claims Resident Evil 9 started development in early 2018 as a possible Resident Evil 8. Resident Evil Village was treated as a spin-off title at the time before it became Resident Evil 8.

"Just to explain something, RE9 started early dev in early 2018 as a possible RE8. Village has started dev as RE8, then became a spin-off title, then ultimately became RE8 again. This game became RE9 ultimately, & yes, RE8 & RE9 were in dev at the same time.

"RE games are usually greenlit in batches & planned out for a few years to keep the series 'near annual.' As I've said a few times before, there was this funny period in 2018 that RE:2, RE:3, RE:4, RE8 & RE9 were all in dev at the same time.

"There's something kinda' similar that happened recently as another batch of RE games were greenlit in early 2023. RE9 has the biggest budget & longest dev time of any RE game to date, & I've described previously as 'ambitious.' None of this last part is new, it's stuff I've been reiterating for years."

