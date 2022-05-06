New Final Fantasy XVI Trailer to be Released Soon - News

Final Fantasy XVI Producer Naoki Yoshida during a NieR Reincarnation and FFXIV crossover livestream revealed a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI will be released soon.

Yoshida said the trailer itself is done, but it was delayed due to certain factors, according to Siliconera. He did not provide exact details as to why it has been delayed.

He did reveal development on the game is pretty much complete and the team is spending the time to polish and fix bugs. This suggests the game isn't too far off from release.

Yoshida has previously stated "development of FFXVI is in its final stage. As a single player game, we are aiming to integrate story and gameplay even further. Different to a game where many people play online at the same time, the extent to which the game has an individual focus changes how immersed you are in the story. I think it’s become a story with quite a lot of depth."

Final Fantasy XVI is in development for the PlayStation 5.

