Dead or Alive 7 Was in Development, But It Was Later Cancelled - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Team Ninja's Hiroaki Morita via Twitter revealed that after the release of Dead or Alive 6 a small team was working on Dead or Alive 7 and on small updates for the sixth entry in the fighting series.

Morita said that just before the series director Yohei Shinbori retired the team working on Dead or Alive 7 was disbanded and the game ultimately cancelled.

Once the news was shared, Morita made his Twitter profile private, however, you can still check out the tweet on the Way Back Machine here.

Dead or Alive 6 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 1, 2019.

Thanks, Wccftech.

