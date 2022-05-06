Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Trailer to be Released in June - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward last month officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is a sequel 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is set to launch later this year. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be revealed.

Insider and leaker Tom Henderson in a report on Exputer said Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be revealed in June with a reveal trailer. It will be revealed "at an event when E3 was meant to be," according to sources.

Leaker TheGhostOfHope via Twitter has said he heard the reveal trailer for the game will be released on June 2nd.

June 2nd for #ModernWarfareII Reveal Trailer from what I'm hearing. I was told May 30th but it is that same week so close enough. pic.twitter.com/vYWdjio4kC — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) May 3, 2022

Confirmed gaming showcases for June include Summer Game Fest on June 9 and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

