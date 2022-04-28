Infinity Ward Announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward via Twitter have officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is set to launch later this year. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be revealed.

A sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is also set to be revealed later this year. Both games have been built from the ground-up by Infinity Ward.

The new era of Call of Duty is coming. #ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/HMtv2S6Nlz — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 28, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles