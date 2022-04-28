By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Infinity Ward Announces Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 380 Views

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward via Twitter have officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is set to launch later this year. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be revealed.

A sequel to Call of Duty: Warzone is also set to be revealed later this year. Both games have been built from the ground-up by Infinity Ward.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Chrizum (1 hour ago)

Wait, what? "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is set to launch later this year. The platforms it will launch on have yet to be revealed."

Could have sworn Modern Warfare was a 2007 game and MW2 has already been released in 2009. What timeline am I in right now?

  • +6
DonFerrari Chrizum (32 minutes ago)

To many time travel novels make this to us.

  • 0
SecondWar Chrizum (0 minutes ago)

The reboot timeline.

  • 0
deerox (43 minutes ago)

Did I travel back in time? What year is this?

  • +5
Giggity_goo (16 minutes ago)

so will soon need to clear up 200GB of space ;)

  • 0
DonFerrari (33 minutes ago)

Isn't it a remaste/remake?

  • 0
SecondWar DonFerrari (1 minute ago)

Nope. A remaster of the original MW2 was released a few years ago, but this is a sequel to the 2019 MW reboot.

  • 0