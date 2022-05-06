Unpacking Headed to PS5 and PS4 Next Week - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced Unpacking will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on May 10.

The game first released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, and GOG, Humble Store on November 2, 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

Key Features:

Unpack a home—from a single bedroom to an entire house.

Meditative gameplay with no timers, meters or scores.

Explore domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves.

Discover a character’s story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind).

Soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff van Dyck.

