Square Enix Reportedly Lost $200 Million on Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 591 Views
Square Enix this week sold its Western studios - Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal - for $300 million to Embracer Group. The sale includes over 50 IPs like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and many more.
$300 million for those studios and IPs compared to other recent acquisitions seems like a a steal for Embracer Group, however, it appears this could be due to the losses Square Enix incurred with some recent releases.
Industry analyst David Gibson via Twitter reports that Square Enix lost $200 million on the two Marvel games - Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Marvel - that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $300m," said Gibson. "Because in a little under two years they lost $200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through."
Marvel - that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $300m. Because in a little under two years they lost $200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through. #SquareEnix #Embracer— David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
SE treated their western studios like crap. But then I guess these studios are worth more than $300 million. The team is super talented. GOTG was one of the best game last year. CD is one of the best studio when it comes to single player 3rd person games.
When I heard an Avengers game was in development by the studio that made the first 2 games of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy, I was ecstatic! I was expecting an Action-Adventure superhero epic the likes of Spider-Man (2018) or the Batman Arkham Trilogy and with it being the Avengers, I wouldn't be surprised if they added co-op. Instead, we got a run of the mill GaaS with super little content that added in a weird Borderlands/Destiny like loot system and prioritized the monetization system with mtx and battle passes.
Then Square admits that CD wasn't the right studio for this type of game after the game flopped. No crap Sherlock. This insane disappointment then seeped into Guardians of the Galaxy which was nothing like the Avengers game in any way and it was AWESOME! But even I had doubts when it was first announced. I thought it was going to be exactly like the Avengers and no doubt many gamers did and unfortunately, they missed out on a great game.
They must have paid to much on the IP licenses, because those games don't seem to have costing to much.