Square Enix Reportedly Lost $200 Million on Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy - News

Square Enix this week sold its Western studios - Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal - for $300 million to Embracer Group. The sale includes over 50 IPs like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and many more.

$300 million for those studios and IPs compared to other recent acquisitions seems like a a steal for Embracer Group, however, it appears this could be due to the losses Square Enix incurred with some recent releases.

Industry analyst David Gibson via Twitter reports that Square Enix lost $200 million on the two Marvel games - Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel - that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $300m. Because in a little under two years they lost $200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through. #SquareEnix #Embracer — David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022

