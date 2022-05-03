Furi Headed to PS5 on May 17, Alongside Free Update and Onnamusha DLC - News

Developer The Game Bakers announced Furi will launch for the PlayStation 5 on May 17.

On the same day the Onnamusha DLC and a free update will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam versions. The Onnamusha DLC is priced at $6.99 / €6.99.

The Game Bakers told Gematsu there are no plans to release the DLC or free update for the Xbox One version.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Here is an overview of the DLC and free update:

The downloadable content lets you play as Onnamusha Rider, a powerful fighter that alternates between two stances: fast and agile or slower but lethal until she’s able to unleash the devastating power of the Star. The new gameplay mechanics bring new challenges, for a complete rediscovery of the game.

With Onnamusha Rider, the game can be played again in Story, Speedrun, and Practice modes. The studio will also publish a free update to the base game on all platforms, that includes all paid and free content available for Furi: downloadable content “One More Fight” and all the improvements made since the release (Invincible Mode, Furier Speedrun, Alternate controls, etc.).

