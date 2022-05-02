PlayStation Looking to Hire Director to Work on Inorganic Growth Like Acquisitions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 504 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has a job opening for a Corporate Development Director that will work with management to look for inorganic growth opportunities.
Inorganic growth is described as acquisitions, investments and joint ventures in the job listing.
"Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) seeks a highly qualified Director, Corporate Development," reads the job listing. "SIE’s Corporate Development Team works closely with SIE’s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures. The team sources, evaluates and completes transactions that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company.
"The foundational work of the team involves developing market insights through strong internal and external relationships to identify attractive M&A and investment opportunities. Opportunities are assessed based on detailed investment criteria and evaluation by internal partners. Members of the team will develop the case (including commonalities) and drive internal alignment on strategic fit and the post-deal plan. The team works collaboratively across all functions and services at SIE.
"This is a high profile and exciting role with significant executive exposure. The Director is encouraged to bring significant expertise of the video gaming space, as well as strategic problem-solving and deal/investment experience. The position offers unique opportunities at the convergence of the global media and technology industries, and a chance to influence the evolution of this fast paced sector."
Well seems like they are going to accelerate the acquisitions.
Microsoft is hiring for the exact same position lol. This ain't over by a long shot. I doubt we'll see any attempts at acquisitions by Microsoft though until the Acti-Blizz deal finalizes though.
I am very curious to see what moves Sony will make soon (Square) since the Bungie deal likely won't bog them down the way Acti-Blizz is bogging down Microsoft.
LOL I think you might a little slow on this position Sony.
At this point, Nintendo needs to get on the stick and start buying IPs.
Like what IPs? I can't really think of any IP's Nintendo would be interested in buying that weren't already purchased.
The only acquisitions I can see Nintendo buying are partner studios they've already had a long working relationship with like Good-Feel, Camelot Software Planning, Intelligent Systems, and HAL Laboratory. The only long shot studio I can see Nintendo buying is Platinum Games.
Even then, Nintendo is investing billions into expanding their own development teams. They just bought a huge lot for a new office right next door to their current location. Nintendo is interested in expanding than buying.
Dragon Quest is one that immediately comes to mind. It would have good synergy with Xenoblade and Pokemon, and it has traditionally done better on Nintendo consoles.
Sega.
Octopath/Triangle.
Nintendo really needs to change its thinking and start realizing that "partnerships" aren't going to cut it anymore. They really need to buy IS, HAL, and CSP.
In the case of Dragon Quest, it's not so much that Nintendo needs the talent as it is that it needs to lock down the IP itself.
Dragon Quest certainly makes sense but Nintendo did have a stellar 2021 in revenue with $16 billion. That's insanely good for a company that doesn't have the luxury of being backed by a major corporation the way Xbox and PlayStation do.
I agree that Nintendo does need to buy the studios they've partnered with for all these years but seeing Nintendo building substantially from within as well as licensing out their IPs to have them expand to different entertainment mediums like movies, television, lego sets, theme parks, and other merchandising, I feel Nintendo is building for the future to where they don't need substantial purchases. The Switch is looking likely to become the best selling console of all-time and this is while Nintendo has never sold their consoles at a loss.
Don't get me wrong, Nintendo is an awesome company. That's why I want to see it with Dragon Quest. DQXI S is my favorite game of the past ten years other than BOTW. The Switch has been my favorite console, and that's because it's been my "go-to" console with everything on it like the NES was. Even Breath of the Wild reminded me a lot of firing up the original Zelda years ago. I hope they succeed as a multimedia corporation and become one of the "big boys." It would be a lot easier to do that if they can secure their share of the video game pie.
I also think Nintendo should buy Koei Tecmo, which would give it Ninja Gaiden, Musou, and Gust (Atelier, Blue Reflection, Nights of Azure), plus K-T has been one of Nintendo's most reliable developers. They're a big part of why Fire Emblem: Three Houses was so good.
I'd like to see the Three Houses team do a Dragon Quest Tactics style game.
And finally, Nintendo should make a substantial investment in Bandai Namco. They're a little big for Nintendo to buy outright, especially after Elden Ring, but they've also been one of Nintendo's biggest partners.
I would think marvelous would be a good buy for them
The story of seasons games feel right at home on nintendo systems
I'm looking forward to 2033, when all game companies are owned by Microsoft, Sony or Nintendo.
More like Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, and Embracer Group
Nintendo isn't buying anybody lol
Wouldn't be suprised if Embracer Group ended up getting bought by Microsoft, Sony or
Tencent.
The Embracer Group seems to be leveraging itself to the hilt sucking up B-grade IPs. Wouldn't be surprised if it did implode spectacularly at some point.