PlayStation Looking to Hire Director to Work on Inorganic Growth Like Acquisitions

posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has a job opening for a Corporate Development Director that will work with management to look for inorganic growth opportunities.

Inorganic growth is described as acquisitions, investments and joint ventures in the job listing.

"Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) seeks a highly qualified Director, Corporate Development," reads the job listing. "SIE’s Corporate Development Team works closely with SIE’s management team and is responsible for identifying inorganic growth opportunities through acquisitions, investments or joint ventures. The team sources, evaluates and completes transactions that are aligned with SIE’s strategic priorities and drive significant long-term value for the company.

"The foundational work of the team involves developing market insights through strong internal and external relationships to identify attractive M&A and investment opportunities. Opportunities are assessed based on detailed investment criteria and evaluation by internal partners. Members of the team will develop the case (including commonalities) and drive internal alignment on strategic fit and the post-deal plan. The team works collaboratively across all functions and services at SIE.

"This is a high profile and exciting role with significant executive exposure. The Director is encouraged to bring significant expertise of the video gaming space, as well as strategic problem-solving and deal/investment experience. The position offers unique opportunities at the convergence of the global media and technology industries, and a chance to influence the evolution of this fast paced sector."

