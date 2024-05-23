Embracer: Alone in the Dark and Outcast: A New Beginning Sold 'Below Expectations' - News

/ 891 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Embracer Group in its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 2024 revealed Alone in the Dark and Outcast: A New Beginning both "performed below management expectations."

"In Q4, results were also impacted by a softer-than-expected performance for the two titles Alone in the Dark and Outcast: A New Beginning, developed and published by THQ Nordic," reads the report.

The report added, "Tomb Raider I-III Remastered was positively received and performed above management expectations. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection saw negative reviews from users, but performed in line with management expectations. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! saw a mixed reception from critics and users but delivered within expectations.

"Alone in the Dark and Outcast: A New Beginning both saw a positive reception from users, but a mixed reception from critics and ultimately performed below management expectations. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, developed by Funday Games and published by Ghost Ship Games (Coffee Stain), launched to great reception and outperformed management expectations.

"Lightyear Frontier, developed and published by FRAME BREAK (Amplifier), saw a positive reception and performed well-in-line with management expectations."

Embracer Group for the quarter reported net sales fell five percent to SEK 8,875 ($825.78 million USD)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles