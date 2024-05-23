By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Devolver Direct 2024 Set for June 7

by William D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 579 Views

Devolver Digital announced it will host Devolver Direct 2024 on June 7 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET / 1:00 am UK on June 8.

The showcase will be 20 minutes long and feature "a big hand full of gaming gifts, including updates and release dates for upcoming titles, as well as some exciting new reveals."

2 Comments
The Fury (12 hours ago)

Hoping to hear something about Skate Story, I'm still waiting.

Salnax (14 hours ago)

Fortunately, the best part of E3 survived.

