Devolver Direct 2024 Set for June 7 - News

/ 579 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Devolver Digital announced it will host Devolver Direct 2024 on June 7 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET / 1:00 am UK on June 8.

The showcase will be 20 minutes long and feature "a big hand full of gaming gifts, including updates and release dates for upcoming titles, as well as some exciting new reveals."

You're invited to Volvy's 15th Birthday Party.



Devolver Direct

June 7 @ 5PM Pacifichttps://t.co/ZDZrMppDxT pic.twitter.com/rAYlJN9QAf — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 23, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles