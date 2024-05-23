Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios have announced the strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilises her dynasty’s legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still.

Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique play-styles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred?

Dominate the Battlefield

Assemble your force, deploy your warriors and crush your enemies in intense turn-based tactical battles. To succeed you’ll need to master and adapt to each faction’s unique abilities and playstyles, as well as the diverse range of combatants at each side’s disposal.

New environmental mechanics require you to maneuver like never before. Play to your chosen faction’s strengths and weaknesses – take cover behind terrain as the Mechanicus, or destroy it as the Necrons.

Wage War, Above and Below

Fight for control of an entire world, capturing and defending regions from the forces of the foe while generating and managing crucial resources.

Race against the Sankhotep dynasty’s global awakening and drive back their deathless legions as the Mechanicus, or defend the tombs of your people as the Necrons and crush the verminous interlopers.

Customize and Lead Your Forces

Deploy and upgrade a characterful entourage of Tech-Priest leaders as Magos Dominus Faustinius, or customize your own court of Necron nobles as Vargard Nefershah.

Manage each of your territory’s garrisons and assemble your forces wisely for each mission, choosing from a vastly expanded selection of fighters from each faction’s range.

Become Immersed in an Iconic Setting

Sublime music and audio design by critically acclaimed composer Guillaume David will once again transport you to the grim darkness of the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Incredible illustrations combine with highly detailed and authentic environments and characters to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to awe-inspiring life.

Forge an Epic Narrative

Veteran author Ben Counter, best known for his Black Library novels, returns to tell the next chapter of the Mechanicus saga. Atone for past failures as Faustinius in his ongoing war against the ancient Necron species, and follow the inexorable rise of Vargard Nefershah as she seeks to reclaim the dynasty’s crownworld from the Adeptus Mechanicus.

Experience an epic conflict skillfully woven over multiple campaigns, replete with narrative events. Your choices will shape not just the course of the war, but its climactic outcome.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

