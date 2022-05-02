PlayStation Now Adds Soulcalibur VI, and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced PlayStation Now will add Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Soulcalibur VI, and Blasphemous. These new titles will be available starting Tuesday, May 3.

Here is an overview of the games coming to PlayStation Now:

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Battle it out in epic matches in this 3D fighter set in the world of Naruto. Enjoy a totally revamped battle system whether you’re tackling single player Story mode, taking on friends in one on one clashes, or challenging the world’s best players online.

Soulcalibur VI

A tale of souls and swords, eternally retold. The weapon-based fighting classic returns with all-new battle mechanics and an assortment of game modes. Dig into the history of the series with single player Story mode, take on all comers in the multiplayer Online mode and create your own legendary fighter in Creation mode.

Blasphemous

Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe composed of non-linear levels. Explore this nightmarish world and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses who are all ready to rip your limbs off. Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation.

