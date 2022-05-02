LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 16th week of 2022.

FIFA 22 shoots its up way from seventh to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to third place.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, is down one spot to fourth place, while Horizon: Forbidden West drops from first to sixth place.

There are a total of four Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, four multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 16, 2022: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Horizon: Forbidden West Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Grand Theft Auto V Pokémon Legends: Arceus

