Crystal Dynamics to Continue to Co-Develop Perfect Dark with The Initiative

posted 11 minutes ago

Embracer Group today announced it is acquiring Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, Square Enix Montreal, and over 50 IPs from Square Enix for $300 million. The IPs include Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and many more.

Perfect Dark developer The Initiative via Twitter said Crystal Dynamics will continue to co-develop the game following the acquisition.

"We’re excited to see Crystal Dynamics take these next steps with their studio," reads the tweet from The Initiative. "Our teams have made great progress in building Perfect Dark together as co-development partners, and we will be continuing this work with them in their next chapter."

Crystal Dynamics was brought on to co-develop Perfect Dark in September 2021.

