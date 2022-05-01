Sonic Frontiers Still Set to Release This Holiday, News Coming Soon - News

Sega last December announced Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in holiday 2022.

Sega of America social media manager Katie Chrzanowski speaking on the latest Sonic Official livestream said the game is still set to release this Holiday and news on the game will be coming soon.

"See a lot of people asking about [Sonic] Frontiers, we don't have news on Frontiers today but don't worry soon. It's still set to come out this holiday, so we will have news for you this year, don't worry," said Chrzanowski.

Sonic Frontiers is an open-world title that Sega describes as an open-zone. It is developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by Sonic Forces director Morio Kishimoto. It features forests, deserts, waterfalls, and other biomes.

Thanks, NintendoLife.

