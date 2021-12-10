Sonic Frontiers is Open-World, Led by Sonic Forces Director - News

Sega during The Game Awards 2021 announced Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in holiday 2022.

Some new details on the upcoming Sonic game have dropped via GameInformer. It is an open-world title that Sega describes as an open-zone. It is developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by Sonic Forces director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic the Hedgehog in the game goes on an adventure at the Starfall Islands. It has forests, deserts, waterfalls, and other biomes.

The head writer of IDW's Sonic the Hedgehog comic and former lead writer of the Archie Comics Sonic series Ian Flynn will be writing the story.

