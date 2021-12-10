By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Sonic Frontiers is Open-World, Led by Sonic Forces Director

Sonic Frontiers is Open-World, Led by Sonic Forces Director - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 212 Views

Sega during The Game Awards 2021 announced Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC via Steam in holiday 2022.

Some new details on the upcoming Sonic game have dropped via GameInformer. It is an open-world title that Sega describes as an open-zone. It is developed by Sonic Team Japan and led by Sonic Forces director Morio Kishimoto.

Sonic the Hedgehog in the game goes on an adventure at the Starfall Islands. It has forests, deserts, waterfalls, and other biomes.

The head writer of IDW's Sonic the Hedgehog comic and former lead writer of the Archie Comics Sonic series Ian Flynn will be writing the story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

3 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
JWeinCom (53 minutes ago)

They haven't even figured out how to do a Sonic game right when it's linear and half 2D. Not very confident in their ability to make an open world game.

  • +2
CaptainExplosion (48 minutes ago)

With Sonic Forces' director? This won't end well. -_-

  • +1
Chazore (26 minutes ago)

Well there goes my hope...

Sonic Cycle be damned.

  • 0