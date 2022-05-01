Psychonauts 2 is the Best-Selling Double Fine Game - Sales

/ 270 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Psychonauts 2 Art Director Lisette Titre-Montgomery revealed via Twitter the platformer is the highest rated and best-selling Double Fine game to date. She also left the developer on April 1.

"April Fools Day was my last day at Double Fine," she said. "I have learned so much over the past 4 years+ about who I am as a leader and what it means to be a creative visionary. Thank you for trusting me to bring the world of #Psychonauts2 to life.

"My leadership resulted in shipping Double Fine's highest rated and best selling game to date."

Psychonauts 2 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on August 25, 2021.

Double Fine since the release of Psychonauts 2 has split up into different teams to work on various new games.

My leadership resulted in shipping @DoubleFine highest rated and best selling game to date. Nominations/Awards include (not limited to):

Game of the Year - The Game Awards (nominee)

Best Art Direction - The Game Awards (nominee)

Adventure Game of the Year - DICE (nominee) — Lisette Titre-Montgomery (she/her) (@zette16) April 29, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles