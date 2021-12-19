Psychonauts 2 Dev Double Fine Splits Into Various Teams to Work on Different Games - News

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine in an in update on Fig has revealed the studio has split up into different teams to work on various new games.

"Psychonauts 2 has essentially wrapped up as a project although there will be tweaks and fixes as we move forward," said the developer.

"The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy. We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more.

"Psychonauts 2 was a chance to revisit and reimagine the classic that launched our studio into the future. It was a long process but we like to think the pay off was pretty great. We stuck the landing.



"Our focus moves to these new projects but we’re also intensely tracking incoming support tickets sent our way and working with distributors to get folks their rewards as soon as our strange world allows. These are still somewhat uncertain times where even something like paper can be in short supply and affect production of goods."

Psychonauts 2 is now Available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

