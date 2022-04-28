eBASEBALL 2022 Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 92,724 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 24, 2022. The PS4 version debuted in second place with sales of 54,539 units.

Yomawari 3 (NS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 11,129 units. Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (PS4) debuted in eighth place with sales of 6,268 units. Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 5,747 units.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) came in third place with sales of 29,281 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in fourth place with sales of 11,872 units.

There are eight Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and two PlayStation 4 titles.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 57,490 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 17,681 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 6,025 units, the 3DS sold 205 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 12 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 92,724 (New) [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 54,539 (New) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 29,281 (618,481) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,872 (4,579,625) [NSW] Yomawari 3 (Nippon Ichi Software, 04/21/22) – 11,129 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,841 (2,612,444) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6,372 (4,853,533) [PS4] Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters (Compile Hart, 04/21/22) – 6,268 (New) [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 6,017 (33,216) [NSW] Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (Natsume Atari, 04/21/22) – 5,747 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 32,916 (1,619,662) Switch – 16,389 (18,215,283) PlayStation 5 – 15,789 (1,336,473) Switch Lite – 8,185 (4,688,271) Xbox Series S – 5,459 (88,678) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,892 (231,874) Xbox Series X – 566 (95,856) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 205 (1,185,272) PlayStation 4 – 12 (7,819,445)

