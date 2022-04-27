Users Subscribed to PS Plus and PS Now Will Automatically be Given PS Plus Premium - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment will be rolling out its new PlayStation Plus service over the next couple of months. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

A new FAQ on the PlayStation website states that those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now will automatically be migrated over to the PlayStation Plus Premium Tier.

"If you are subscribed to both services when the new PlayStation Plus launches, you will be migrated into the PlayStation Plus Premium plan and you will have a new single payment date based on whichever subscription is set to end last," reads the FAQ. "You will be notified via email of your new payment date and membership fee."

PlayStation Plus Premium Tier is priced at $18 per month or is available for a discounted price of $50 quarter or $120 yearly.

It offers all the benefits of the Essential and Extra tiers, as well as up to an extra 340 additional games to play. This includes PS3 games via cloud streaming and classic games on the PS1, PS2, and PSP. It will also offer time-limited game trials.

The new PlayStation Plus service will first launch in Asia on May 23, in Japan on June 1, in the Americas on June 13, and in Europe on June 22.

