Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users Declined By Over 50 Million in 1 Year - News

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Activision Blizzard in its quarterly earnings report has revealed the number of monthly active users across all of its games has declined by well over 50 million from March 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

In March 31, 2021 there were 435 million monthly active users and now as of March 31, 2022 it has dropped to 372 million.

Breaking down the figure, the number of users for Activision games have dropped by a third from 150 million to 100 million. The number of Blizzard players has dropped by five million from 27 million down to 22 million. The mobile arm of the gaming giant, King, has seen a decrease of eight million from 258 million to 250 million.

Activision Blizzard did report net revenue for the three months ending March 31, 2022 were at $1.77 billion, which is a drop from 2.28 billion for the same period in 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

