Digimon Survive Launches July 29

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer HYDE announced Digimon Survive will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam worldwide on July 29.

"Hello everyone," said producer Kazumasa Habu in a new producer update video. "My name is Kazumasa Habu and I am the producer of Digimon Survive at Bandai Namco Entertainment. Sorry to keep you waiting for updates on Digimon Survive. But today I would like to provide you with this exciting news!

"The release date of Digimon Survive has finally been fixed for July 29, 2022. The Digimon Survive is planning to deliver more exciting news to you in all forms. Please look forward to it and stay tuned. We are almost there!"

Here is an overview of the game:

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime, Digimon Survive presents a brand-new adventure set in a mysterious world with characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, and music by the much-acclaimed Tomoki Miyoshi.

Digimon Survive sees a brand-new group of teenagers, led by Takuma Momozuka, get lost on a school camping trip, finding them transported to a strange new world of monsters and danger.

As they fight their way back home through an animated world of difficult decisions and deadly battles, players’ choices throughout the game will impact the evolution of their monster allies, and the final ending. Battles in the game are fought in 2D, in a more classic SRPG style.

