Nintendo Switch Update Makes Stability Improvements and Updates Bad Words List

Nintendo has released firmware update version 14.1.1 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update made "general system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

While it isn't listed Dataminer OtmealDome via Twitter says the update has also updated the bad words list. "sendnudes" has been added for all languages and various phrases involving death in katakana have been added.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]



Version 14.1.1 updated the bad words list to add the following:



- "sendnudes" for all languages

- various phrases involving death in katakana （starting with シンデ〜） for Japanese — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 19, 2022

Firmware update version 14.0.0 from last month added a new feature called Groups that lets you create folders to organize your software titles. You can make up to 100 groups with a max of 200 titles per group. Groups can be created for different genres, developers, franchises, or whatever you can think of.

Firmware update version 14.1.0 from earlier this month adds a "Platinum Point Notification Settings" section under Notifications in System Settings. Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions will give notifications.

