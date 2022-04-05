Nintendo Switch Update Adds Platinum Point Notification Settings - News

Nintendo has released firmware update version 14.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The update adds a "Platinum Point Notification Settings" section under Notifications in System Settings. Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions will give notifications.

Read the patch notes below:

"Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications. Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions. For more information, see How to Complete a My Nintendo Mission.

Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

