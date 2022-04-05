By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Update Adds Platinum Point Notification Settings

Nintendo Switch Update Adds Platinum Point Notification Settings - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 359 Views

Nintendo has released firmware update version 14.1.0 for the Nintendo Switch. 

The update adds a "Platinum Point Notification Settings" section under Notifications in System Settings. Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions will give notifications.

Read the patch notes below:

"Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.

  • Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
  • Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification sent when there are unclaimed Platinum Points.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


