Nintendo Switch Update Adds Groups to Help Organize Software Titles

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo has released firmware update version 14.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch.

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch adds a well needed new feature called Groups that lets you create folders to organize your software titles. You can make up to 100 groups with a max of 200 titles per group. Groups can be created for different genres, developers, franchises, or whatever you can think of.

Nintendo has also changed the Bluetooth Audio volume. You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using the Switch console or through the volume controls on the device itself.

Read the patch notes below:

"Groups" feature was added to the All Software menu.

You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.

Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.

The button to proceed to the "All Software" screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.

You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.

The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased. When first connecting a device, volume will be reduced to avoid sudden loudness. For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.



