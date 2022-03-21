By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Switch Update Adds Groups to Help Organize Software Titles

Nintendo Switch Update Adds Groups to Help Organize Software Titles - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 352 Views

Nintendo has released firmware update version 14.0.0 for the Nintendo Switch. 

The latest update for the Nintendo Switch adds a well needed new feature called Groups that lets you create folders to organize your software titles. You can make up to 100 groups with a max of 200 titles per group. Groups can be created for different genres, developers, franchises, or whatever you can think of. 

Nintendo has also changed the Bluetooth Audio volume. You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using the Switch console or through the volume controls on the device itself.

Nintendo Switch Update 11.0.0 Out Now, Adds New Trending Feature, Icons, More

Read the patch notes below:

"Groups" feature was added to the All Software menu.

  • You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles.
  • Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want.
    • Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group.
  • The button to proceed to the "All Software" screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.
  • For more information, see How to Create Groups of Software.

Bluetooth Audio volume behavior was changed.

  • You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using either the Nintendo Switch™ console or through volume control buttons on the Bluetooth audio device.
    • The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.
  • The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth audio volume when using the device’s control buttons.
  • The maximum volume output for some Bluetooth audio devices has been increased.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

6 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SuperNintend0rk (2 hours ago)

FINALLY!!! I took Nintendo over 5 years to add folders! Maybe we'll get themes in another 5 years lol

  • +5
gtotheunit91 SuperNintend0rk (1 hour ago)

It's not even folders in the traditional sense where they’re on the home screen lol. You have to go to the "all software" screen, then you press L to go to groups. Definitely better than what we’ve had at least!

  • 0
SuperNintend0rk gtotheunit91 (35 minutes ago)

Yup! At this point, I'll take whatever I can get when it comes to Switch firmware updates lol

  • 0
KLAMarine (38 minutes ago)

Great to have but don't stop now! Themes would be awesome!

  • 0
Leynos (49 minutes ago)

ABOUT TIME. I just organized all my games just after I set up my PS5. Not been playing games all day but sorting through menus.

  • 0
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Quality of life features always welcomed.

  • 0