More PS5 Stock Available Boosts Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West Sales on the UK Charts - Sales

/ 336 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place in its second week on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 16, 2022.

Sales for the game dropped 70 percent week-on-week. The Nintendo Switch version was the best-selling version this week, while the previous week it was the PlayStation version.

There were more PlayStation 5 consoles available for the week, which helped boost sales of several PlayStation titles. Gran Turismo 7 raced up the charts to second place as sales were up 163 percent. Horizon Forbidden West is up 11 places to third place as sales increased 307 percent.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales re-entered the top 40 in 15th place as sales jumped 302 percent. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is in 17th place with sales up 709 percent. Ghostwire: Tokyo is in 21st place with sales up 210 percent and Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is in 30th place as sales were up 464 percent.

The retail versions of Grand Theft Auto V for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S released last week, which helped boost retail sales of the game up 89 percent.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land fell from second to seventh place as sales dropped 50 percent. It is already two-thirds of the way to becoming the best-selling Kirby game of all time in the UK.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Kirby and The Forgotten Land Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles