Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 14 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 3-9
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 308,829 units sold for the week ending April 9, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.76 million units lifetime.
The Xbox Series X|S sold 173,812 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.04 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 144,833 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.85 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 81,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 89,000 units. PS4 sold 225,940 units for the week ending April 11, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,603 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,297 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,134 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 87,822 units (-22.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 6,871 (-4.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 86,364 units (98.8%).
The PlayStation 4 is down 38,499 (-69.0%) and the Xbox One is down 18,120 units (-94.1%).
Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 35,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 57,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 41,000 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 308,829 (106,756,101)
- Xbox Series X|S - 173,812 (14,041,341)
- PlayStation 5 - 144,833 (18,854,415)
- PlayStation 4 - 17,297 (116,768,214)
- Xbox One - 1,134 (50,522,958)
- Switch - 133,696
- Xbox Series X|S - 117,139
- PlayStation 5 - 71,134
- PlayStation 4 - 9,971
- Xbox One - 937
- Switch - 77,349
- PlayStation 5 - 41,159
- Xbox Series X|S - 39,500
- PlayStation 4 - 6,842
- Xbox One - 179
- Switch - 85,769
- PlayStation 5 - 27,135
- Xbox Series X|S - 12,399
- PlayStation 4 - 252
- Xbox One - 11
- Switch - 12,015
- PlayStation 5 - 5,405
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,774
- PlayStation 4 - 232
- Xbox One - 7
am i seeing that right...? Series sold 12k units in JP for the week... that is crazy considering it was 4k the week prior. And only 1600 units behind the PS5 in EU (PS strongest market) is also a sight to behold.
It's easy to sell more when you don't have ps5 on the market, wait for the market to improve and we'll see the real demand. remembering that Microsoft has the series s which should be half of sales since it is an easier console to manufacture and more chips available. Sony uses the same chip for both consoles.
Shouldn't you be on Twitter? Most of us know the PS5 would be selling more if they could. Does that make you feel better? Stop making outlandish claims that VGC is purposely holding ps5 sales numbers because it's crap.
when sony releases its official numbers this site will regret it and will have to update the ps5 numbers. Sony has already said that they would ship 2 million units in the fiscal quarter bringing the ps5 to 19.3 million units you are not in agreement with what Sony has announced.
Why would they regret it? If the numbers are off, they will adjust accordingly. It's not some fanboy conspiracy you are making it out to be. As it stands, Xbox has been shipping way more consoles and we have seen this from places having more stock online and in stores, while the PS5 still really hard to find.
Microsoft has not released any official numbers until today. How do they know how many xbox sold? S sony and nintendo release every quarter, xbox may be increasing xbox number by 1 million units and no one knows.