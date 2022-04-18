Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 14 Million Units - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Apr 3-9 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 308,829 units sold for the week ending April 9, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 106.76 million units lifetime.

The Xbox Series X|S sold 173,812 units to bring their lifetime sales to 14.04 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 144,833 units to bring its lifetime sales to 18.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are down by over 81,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 89,000 units. PS4 sold 225,940 units for the week ending April 11, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 84,603 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 17,297 units, and the Xbox One sold 1,134 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 87,822 units (-22.1%), while the PlayStation 5 is down 6,871 (-4.5%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 86,364 units (98.8%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 38,499 (-69.0%) and the Xbox One is down 18,120 units (-94.1%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 35,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 57,000 units, and PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 41,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 308,829 ( 106,756,101 ) Xbox Series X|S - 173,812 ( 14,041,341 ) PlayStation 5 - 144,833 ( 18,854,415 ) PlayStation 4 - 17,297 ( 116,768,214 ) Xbox One - 1,134 ( 50,522,958 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 133,696 Xbox Series X|S - 117,139 PlayStation 5 - 71,134 PlayStation 4 - 9,971 Xbox One - 937

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 77,349 PlayStation 5 - 41,159 Xbox Series X|S - 39,500

PlayStation 4 - 6,842 Xbox One - 179 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 85,769 PlayStation 5 - 27,135 Xbox Series X|S - 12,399 PlayStation 4 - 252 Xbox One - 11

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,015

PlayStation 5 - 5,405 Xbox Series X|S - 4,774

PlayStation 4 - 232 Xbox One - 7

