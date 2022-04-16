LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Massive Launch on UK Digital Charts - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga debuted in first place on the UK digital charts, according to GSD for the week ending April 10, 2022.

61 percent of sales for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga were digital, which means it nearly sold as well as the launch of Elden Ring in February. It is easily the second biggest launch of 2022 in the UK and is the fastest-selling LEGO game ever.

The Xbox version of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga accounted for 41 percent of digital sales, while the PlayStation version accounted for 34 percent, PC 18 percent, and Nintendo switch seven percent.

When you combine digital and physical sales of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the PlayStation version accounted for 39 percent of sales, followed by Xbox with 34 percent, Switch with 16 percent and PC at 11 percent.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition debuted in ninth place on the UK digital charts. The game sold best on the Switch with 44 percent of the sales, followed by the PS4 at 31 percent, PC at 15 percent, and Xbox at 11 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling digital titles in the UK for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - NEW Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K22 NBA 2K22 Red Dead Redemption 2 F1 2021 Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - NEW Grand Theft Auto Online

