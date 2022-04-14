Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 59,960 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 10, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 16,312, while Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 9,580 units.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 8,548 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 8,064 units. Elden Ring (PS4) is in sixth place with sales of 6,190 units.

There are nine Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and one PlayStation 4 title.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 61,162 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 11,224 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,068 units, the 3DS sold 194 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 14 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 59,960 (550,966) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,312 (4,554,586) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,580 (2,595,462) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 8,548 (2,216,676) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,064 (4,840,518) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 6,190 (323,804) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 5,534 (933,351) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,114 (1,998,774) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,040 (3,117,477) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,556 (7,230,055)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 34,892 (1,559,443) Switch – 16,787 (18,176,464) PlayStation 5 – 10,573 (1,310,651) Switch Lite – 9,483 (4,669,530) Xbox Series S – 3,917 (80,504) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 651 (228,756) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 194 (1,184,843) Xbox Series X – 151 (92,263) PlayStation 4 – 14 (7,819,418)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

