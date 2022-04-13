Kirby and the Forgotten Land Tops the Swiss Charts Once Again - Sales

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has remained in first place Switzerland charts in its second week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe raced up two spots to second place, while Gran Turismo 7 has dropped a spot to third place. Horizon: Forbidden West ran up the charts from 10th to fourth place in its seventh week, while Elden Ring remained in fifth place.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and GhostWire: Tokyo have both fallen outside the top 10 after debuting on the charts last week.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three multiplatform titles, and two PlayStation exclusives.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 13, 2022: Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 Horizon: Forbidden West Elden Ring FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Party Superstars Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons

