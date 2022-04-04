Lake Headed to PS5 and PS4 on April 8 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Gamious announced the slice-of-life interactive story game, Lake, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 8.

The game first released for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021.

What are your plans for the weekend?

How about a trip to the cozy little town of Providence Oaks?



Take a break from your busy city job and deliver mail in the relaxing countryside when @Lake_The_Game launches on @PlayStation this Friday, April 8th!🚚 pic.twitter.com/cVdOweIUor — Princess Farmer OUT NOW!!🐰🥕 Whitethorn Games (@WhitethornGames) April 4, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Set in Providence Oaks, Oregon in 1986, Lake is an incredibly pretty, laid back, open-world game, consisting of a free-roaming driving sim and a story driven point-and-click adventure.

You take on the role of Meredith Weiss, who’s taking a break from her high-flying career in the city, visiting her childhood lakeside town for two weeks, to stand in for her dad as the mail carrier

During her stay, she runs into a few familiar faces as well as plenty of new folk as she drivers the mail truck through the scenic forests of Oregon, stopping off at beautifully detailed locations to deliver letters and packages, and get to know the town’s quirky locals.

By the end of the two weeks, she’ll have to decide whether to head back to her life in the city or to stay in Providence Oaks.

Key Features:

Escape to a beautiful, rustic environment without cellphones and the Internet.

Get to know a range of engaging characters, each with their own personalities and quirks as you experience the 1980’s all over again.

Choose after-work activities: hang out with your friends, help out your neighbors or stay home and read a book.

Experience two weeks of branching story that doesn’t shy away from slice-of-life themes.

Determine your own story: there are no 'right' or wrong answers or endings. Simply what you want to happen.

Optimized for PlayStation 5.

Optimized for PlayStation 5.

