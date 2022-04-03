LEGO Star Wars Shoots Up the Steam Charts, Elden Ring Remains in 1st - Sales

/ 386 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Elden Ring in its sixth week has once again topped the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 13, 2022, which ended April 3, 2022.

Valve's all-in-one portable PC gaming device, the Steam Deck, took second place for another week, while the Valve Index VR Kit is up one spot to fourth place.

The pre-orders for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have shot up the charts from 10th to third place as the game is set to launch on April 5.

Dread Hunger is up two spots to fifth place, The Planet Crafter has entered the top 10 in sixth place, and Ghostwire: Tokyo dropped from fourth to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Elden Ring Steam Deck LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Pre-order) Valve Index VR Kit Dread Hunger The Planet Crafter Ghostwire: Tokyo Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Death Stranding Director's Cut Midnight Ghost Hunt

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles