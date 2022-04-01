Dusk Diver 2 Headed West This Summer for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Idea Factory International announced Dusk Diver 2 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch this summer in North America and Europe.

Dusk Diver 2 continues the story of Yumo and her friends, taking up arms once again to protect the Human Realm from dimensional evils that are converging on Taipei’s bustling Ximending neighborhood and its dark underworld, Youshanding. Who can Yumo and the Guardians of Kunlun trust? What consequences of their past will they face? Fight to find the truth and save the city once again!

Key Features:

Unruly Attack Combinations – Seamlessly switch control of four characters, each with their own movesets and strengths. Combine different support skills with your own to keep the enemies on their toes and your combo count high!

– Seamlessly switch control of four characters, each with their own movesets and strengths. Combine different support skills with your own to keep the enemies on their toes and your combo count high! New Adventures – Explore the real city of Ximending, grabbing meals and takeout for stat boosts before battle. Just watch out for the Possessed and dimensional fissures…

– Explore the real city of Ximending, grabbing meals and takeout for stat boosts before battle. Just watch out for the Possessed and dimensional fissures… Play to Your Style! – Tailor your equipment, skills, and Orb combinations to suit your play style!

