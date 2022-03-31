PlayStation's Firesprite Developing AAA Horror Game in Unreal Engine 5 - News

/ 552 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced in September it had acquired Liverpool-based developer Firesprite. Sony and Firesprite had a partnership for over eight years before the acquisition.

A new job listing for a Narrative Director has revealed Firesprite is developing a AAA horror game in Unreal Engine 5.

"We are looking for a Narrative Director to join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5," reads the job listing.

"The Narrative Director is responsible for the project storytelling, helping establish & consider the game's universe and lore, with responsibility for the quality implementation of narrative content for project milestones and ultimately the game's release."

It isn't known what this AAA horror game could be. However, there was a report Firesprite has taken over development on a new Twisted Metal game.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles