PlayStation's Firesprite Reportedly Takes Over Twisted Metal Development

There was a report earlier this week that a new entry in the Twisted Metal series was once in development at Destruction All-Stars developer Lucid games. However, it has now moved to a first-party PlayStation studio in Europe.

VideoGamesChronicle is now reporting first-party PlayStation studio Firesprite will be taking over development of the new Twisted Metal game.

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired Liverpool-based developer Firesprite in September 2021. The two companies had a partnership for over eight years before the acquisition.

Matt Southern, the director of Motorstorm games, via his LinkedIn profile has left Lucid Games and joined Firesprite as a game director sometime this month.

A Twisted Metal TV series is expected to release 2023 and will star Anthony Mackie (Captain America series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Altered Carbon, The Hurt Locker, and more) as John Doe. The star adds some notable acting weight and credibility to the upcoming TV series, which is being written and executive produced by Cobra Kai scriptwriter Michael Jonathan Smith.

