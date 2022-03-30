Jim Ryan: PlayStation Classics Look Great on PS5 and PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium.

The Premium tier includes up to 340 classic PlayStation titles for the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP.

Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan in an interview with Famitsu said classic PlayStation games look great on the PS5 and PS4.

"I'll talk more about it in the future, but I've heard from people who actually played it that it looks really good on PlayStation 4 and 5," said Ryan. "However, the content of the correspondence will depend on the title."

The relaunch of PlayStation Plus will combine the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a singe service.

When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now subscribers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with no increase in price.

This new version of PlayStation Plus will roll out over time in different regions. It will first launch in some markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The goal is to have it available worldwide by the end of the first half of 2022.

