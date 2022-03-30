Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update Adds Playable Character Child of Light's Aurora - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer ArtPlay announced an update for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will add Aurora from Child of Light as a playable character. The update will be available tomorrow, March 31 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Here is an overview of Aurora:

Aurora has lost her way and awoken in a strange, dangerous new land. Armed with the Sword of Matildis and accompanied by the loyal Igniculus, she must find a way to escape. Despite the dire situation, Aurora is not alone. Johannes is on hand to help her increase her power by transmuting items found in chests throughout the game.

In addition to her sword, Aurora begins her adventure with the help of her trusted friend Igniculus and the directional Light Ray skill. Igniculus acts on his own and can temporarily slow down enemies or heal Aurora with a flash of light. The Light Ray uses MP and shines in front of Aurora. Enemies caught in the light lock on will suffer damage.

Throughout her journey, Aurora gains power by defeating enemies and absorbing Shards. The Grade of each ability can be improved by collecting more shards of the same type and, with the help of Johannes, you can level up the Rank.

After defeating certain bosses, she will grow stronger and gain additional abilities as she ages. Each stage of her progression will add to her movement abilities and unlock previously inaccessible parts of the castle.

Starting a game as Aurora is simple. From the Main Menu, find an open save slot and start a new game. After choosing the save file name, you’ll be able to choose your starting character: Miriam, Zangetsu or Aurora. (Bloodless is chosen by naming a new save “BLOODLESS” in all caps).

The Child of Light crossover will launch on March 31 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Switch will launch at a later date, stay tuned for news.

The update is labeled as 1.30 for most platforms.

