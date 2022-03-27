Halo Infinite Season 2 to Have New Maps, Modes, Experiences, and Features - News

343 Industries is set to launch Season 2 of Halo Infinite in a little over a month on May 3.

343 Industries multiplayer lead Tom French in an interview with The Washington Post said that he is "very excited" for Season 2 and teased it will have new maps, modes, experiences, and features.

"There will be new maps, there’ll be new modes, there’ll be new experiences, there’ll be new features," said French. "I’m very excited to actually see what the players think when we actually get to unleash it on them."

He added, "It’s improving our platform, building, strengthening the foundation, and that includes things like ranked [mode]. We know we can make it better. We wanted to make it better. We dreamed of it being better. Let’s push it in that direction. And, you know, with PC being a new thing for us, there’s issues we need to address there."

Halo Infinite is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

