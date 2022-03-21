Next Witcher Game is in Development Using Unreal Engine 5 - News

CD Projekt RED has announced the next entry in The Witcher series in is development. A title, platforms, and release date for the game were not revealed.

The upcoming The Witcher game will be using Unreal Engine 5 instead of REDengine.

"We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise," reads the announcement from CD Projekt RED.

"This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.

"At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available.

"REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion."

