Next Witcher Game is in Development Using Unreal Engine 5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 minutes ago / 232 Views
CD Projekt RED has announced the next entry in The Witcher series in is development. A title, platforms, and release date for the game were not revealed.
The upcoming The Witcher game will be using Unreal Engine 5 instead of REDengine.
"We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise," reads the announcement from CD Projekt RED.
"This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences.
"At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available.
"REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Hoping for either playable Ciri in this new series, or create-a-witcher. Very interesting that they are dropping Red Engine in favor of Unreal 5, should speed up development as Red Engine seems tricky to develop for and it would take time to upgrade Red Engine for next-gen development, and Unreal 5 also has a library of photogrammetry texture assets for developers to use, which will speed up development vs texturing everything themselves. Hoping we will see this game by 2026 since it is using Unreal 5.
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Please let it be good! Please let it be good!
Although, to be honest, I wouldn’t mind an updated Witcher 3 that takes Geralt to other places. I really enjoyed the expansions.
One thing I really hope they develop even further is the economic system. One of the most fun things about Witcher 3 is hunting down various items and then selling them to various merchants - unfortunately, this was often random and there weren’t any real market forces - booze selling well to taverns in Velen was about the only thing - but Tomira being the only one who bought Honeycomb for decent coin made NO sense! :D
If they go to the books, killing dragons and flooding the markets with gemstones was a concern - yes, the focus on the need to kill off dragons was a big metaphor for oil producing states being a focus for war. So, I don’t think this is some out of left field ask, economics and going to the right places at the right time are a big part of the Witcher books. I think bringing this element more into the games would be a lot of fun, just based on how fun the half-baked economics of Witcher 3 already were.
"primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences." Interesting. I wonder if they're developing a fork of the engine to accommodate their needs or if this development will feed back into the standard engine for everyone's benefit.