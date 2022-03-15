Elden Tops the Europe Charts in February, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

Elden Ring debuted in first place on the Europe charts for February 2022, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. It had the biggest since Call of Duty: Vanguard in November 2021 and was the biggest debut for a new IP since The Division in 2016.

44 percent of sales for Elden Ring were on PC, followed by 27 percent on the PS5, 16 percent on Xbox ,and 13 percent on PS4. It was number one most major countries, with one exception being Germany, which had Pokémon Legends: Arceus in first.

Horizon Forbidden West debuted in second place. It had the biggest PS5 launch outside of Call of Duty. 59 percent of sales were on PS5 and 41 percent on PS4.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human debuted in fifth place with 44 percent of sales on PS5, 28 percent on PS4, 16 percent on Xbox, and 12 percent on PC.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus was the best-selling game in a single platform, followed by the PC version of Elden Ring.

There were a total of 13.56 million games sold in February across Europe, which is an increase of eight percent compared to February 2021. There were 5.9 million physical games sold and 7.66 million digital games sold.

The Nintendo Switch was easily the best-selling console in Europe. However, it should be noted the hardware charts exclude two major European countries - the UK and Germany.

Hardware sales dropped 32 percent compared to January and were down 44 percent compared to February 2021.

Switch sales were down 14 percent compared to February 2021, however, sales are up 52 percent compared to February 2020.

PS5 and Xbox Series X stock continues to remain low, which lead the Xbox Series X|S to outsell the PS5. Xbox Series X|S sales were mainly driven by the Xbox Series S.

Top 20 Games in Europe in February 2022, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 2 Horizon Forbidden West (Sony) 3 Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo) 4 FIFA 22 (EA) 5 Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Techland) 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 7 Total War: Warhammer 3 (Sega) 8 Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo)* 9 XCOM 2 (2K Games) 10 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 11 F1 2021 (Codemasters) 12 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 13 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain (Nintendo)* 14 NBA 2K22 (2K Games) 15 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 16 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 17 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)* 18 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch edition 19 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)* 20 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Just For Games, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Tinybull, Ubisoft, UsTwo, Walt Disney, Warner Bros and Wizards of the Coast. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE and United Kingdom.

Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.

Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

