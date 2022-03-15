Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Info Details Multiplayer and 4 New Locations - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have released new details for the action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin that provides information on the multiplayer and four new locations.

Read the details via Gematsu below:

Multiplayer

Up to three players can play together in Multiplayer. Cooperate with players from around the world.

The MP recovery effect from using Soul Burst on enemies and the equipment / experience points dropped by enemies will be equally obtained by all players. Work together to receive rewards!

Guest players will join the party created by the host player. Take control of allied characters that you can’t play as in single player mode

You can take on side missions in multiplayer mode as well as main missions.

You can create a multiplayer room whilst inside a dungeon. If you run into some enemies in single player mode that are too tough to defeat, you can always rely on your online allies!

Locations

Hallowed Massif

A perilous, snow-covered mountain, which seems poised to crumble into an avalanche at a moment’s notice. Statues of human figures that appear to be sleeping lie buried within caves, deep in the mountain.

Ruins of Machina

In these ruins filled with traps, countless weapons await any intruders. Making any advance will be extremely challenging.

Vigilia Court

A grand, metropolitan building with high security in place. Setting foot in the highest floors first requires disarming its many layers of barriers.

Terra Tortura

A scorched land hanging in the sky. Countless bones protruding from the surface deny a solid foothold. Statues of what appear to be deities have been placed here, and they seem to be giving some kind of power to this land.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.

Digital pre-orders are now available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles