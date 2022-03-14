Ghostwire: Tokyo Main Story Takes 15 Hours to Complete, 30 to 40 Hours With Side Content

/ 531 Views

Ghostwire: Tokyo Game Director Kenji Kimura in an interview with Wccftech revealed main story of the game will take around 15 minutes to complete and to beat it including all the side content will take about 30 to 40 hours.

"In regards to the longevity of Ghostwire: Tokyo, we think it's about 15 hours just to complete the main missions," said Kimura.

"If you want to play and enjoy all of the side missions, depending on your skill level, it would probably take about twice that amount of time or more. And so we'd say about 30 to 40 hours of gameplay if you wanted to do all of the side content."

He added, "When we were thinking about the genre of this game if this was an open world game was a question that we wanted to kind of address first in this response. Depending on your view of what an open world game things might change, but for us, we think this is an action-adventure game with a sandbox style map, with a mystery that you want to solve by exploring through the city. In that light, it probably wouldn't fall into the open world genre, but that's our thinking.

"When we built Ghostwire: Tokyo, we built a game from the ground up to make it fun, just to walk around and explore the city. So we were very careful to make it so that was not too scary for the player. We didn't want to prohibit exploration. We wanted to encourage it. And also we didn't want to make it too stressful for the player to explore. We wanted the player to have the ability to go wherever they wanted to go that felt interesting to him or her as the player. If you see something that's cool, you want to go there and we want to remove the hurdles or the stress that would normally exist to actually go there.

"That included the vertical access, going up buildings. So if you're walking around the Shibuya crossing and you see a nice building, you might think I wanna go up there. One of the challenges you were asking for making a game like this is to allow the player to find a way to go upwards and find the right path, even the easy path to get up to the rooftop that they see. We were able to use spirits and place different objects that would kind of act as hints to tell the player what's the easiest way to get there. That was a new challenge that we weren't expecting, but it was something that was fun to create."

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25.

