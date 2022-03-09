Valkyrie Elysium Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

/ 311 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix during today's PlayStation State of Play announced the next entry in the Valkyrie series, Valkyrie Elysium. It will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

he next instalment of a beloved Square Enix series is coming to consoles and PC: VALKYRIE ELYSIUM!

This brand-new game brings the VALKYRIE combines an evocative world inspired by Norse mythology, thrillingly fast-paced combat and stunning audio-visual presentation to deliver an action-RPG like no other.

We have a lot to talk about, but first we should introduce the series for anyone who’s unfamiliar with it.

What is the VALKYRIE series?

The VALKYRIE series depicts the end of humanity and their encounters with gods, through a unique world inspired by Norse mythology. It all started with Valkyrie Profile for the original PlayStation way back in 1999 (released in 2000 for North America), with subsequent entries appearing on PlayStation 2, as well as handheld and mobile platforms.

The original games were praised by fans and critics for their innovative RPG gameplay, rich world and stories and incredible soundtracks by the legendary Motoi Sakuraba.

These elements are present and correct in the next entry, VALKYRIE ELYSIUM, along with bold new ideas that make the game feel exciting and modern.

Everything you need to know about VALKYRIE ELYSIUM

This new game presents an original story, set in a world that teeters on the brink of destruction.

You play as a Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of this world by the All-Father - the highest among gods and the ruler of all creation. Descending to the land below, you must battle powerful foes, and uncover the secrets behind the impending ruin.

To take on the many dangers of this world, you’ll engage in fast-paced combat, using a variety of weapons and magical abilities to triumph over your adversaries. The game’s dynamic combat system fuses features from across the series, such as finishing moves and combos, with a brand new real-time action combat system that rewards both fast reactions and strategic thinking.

Like previous games, you’ll also be able to recruit the Einherjar - warriors who’ll join the hero and fight at her side when summoned!

Original VALKYRIE series composer Motoi Sakuraba has also returned to contribute new music to the game’s outstanding soundtrack. Rest assured, you’re in for an adventure that sounds every bit as beautiful as it looks.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles