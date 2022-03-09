PlayStation Japan Releases PlayStation Lineup Video - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new three-minute long video showcasing the lineup of games coming to PlayStation.

The video has a title of "RUN! RUN! Lineup!" It showcases 20 PS5 and PS4 titles that are available now and some that are set to release in the future.

View the video below:

The video features:

Elden Ring

Horizon Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline

Babylon’s Fall

Forspoken

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Deathverse: Let It Die

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022

Earth Defense Force 6

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The King of Fighters XV

