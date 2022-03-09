PlayStation Japan Releases PlayStation Lineup Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 249 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia has released a new three-minute long video showcasing the lineup of games coming to PlayStation.
The video has a title of "RUN! RUN! Lineup!" It showcases 20 PS5 and PS4 titles that are available now and some that are set to release in the future.
View the video below:
The video features:
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Gran Turismo 7
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline
- Babylon’s Fall
- Forspoken
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers
- Deathverse: Let It Die
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022
- Earth Defense Force 6
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Rebirth
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The King of Fighters XV
