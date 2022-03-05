Nintendo eShop in Russia Put Into 'Maintenance Mode' - News

/ 94 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Nintendo has joined a growing list of companies to halt sales in Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Nintendo eShop in Russia has been put into a "maintenance mode" following the suspension of processing payments in rubles.

"Due to the fact that the payment service used in Nintendo eShop has suspended the processing of payments in rubles, Nintendo eShop in Russia is temporarily placed into maintenance mode," reads a message on the Russian Nintendo website translated by The Verge.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We will share updates as the situation develops."

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Microsoft has suspended all new sales of its products and services in Russia. Sony pulled Gran Turismo 7in Russia on the PlayStation Store as its listing has a "pending confirmation" release date.

The Pokémon Company International is donating $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles