Sony Pulls Gran Turismo 7 Release in Russia

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released Gran Turismo 7 worldwide today for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

However, the company has pulled the game in Russia on the PlayStation Store as its listing has a "pending confirmation" release date.

Eurogamer reports Sony pulled the game from the Russian PlayStation Store on Thursday night, mere hours before its release.

Sony has become one of many companies to pull its products from sale in Russia and some companies have been donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

The Pokémon Company International is donating $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

